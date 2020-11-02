Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AJG. Bank of America downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $103.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $110.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $188,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,910. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 219,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 94,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,211,000 after purchasing an additional 36,382 shares during the period. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

