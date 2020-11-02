Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM stock opened at $46.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $52.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average is $42.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $889,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $197,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,130 shares of company stock valued at $17,918,399 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.