Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APTV. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aptiv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.84.

NYSE:APTV opened at $96.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Aptiv has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $102.18. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.83 and a 200-day moving average of $80.65.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 7,142.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 34.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

