Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $115.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the company an above average rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a hold rating and set a $66.60 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.67.

AAPL opened at $108.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.22. The company has a market cap of $1,887.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. Apple has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 501,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,621,000 after buying an additional 223,015 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 2,487,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $632,574,000 after buying an additional 201,823 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

