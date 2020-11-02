Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AINV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Shares of AINV opened at $7.57 on Thursday. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $494.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.69.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 51.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $56.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Apollo Investment’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 57.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 250,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 52,029 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 170,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 45,119 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 238,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 49,126 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 223,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 56,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

