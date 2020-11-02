Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $8.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 48.51, a current ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.99. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 48.28%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 237.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARI. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.