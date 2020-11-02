Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives $4.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.21.

Several research firms have issued reports on AR. ValuEngine downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 43,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 325.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 336.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 11.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $913.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $4.64.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.