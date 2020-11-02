ANSYS (ANSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, analysts expect ANSYS to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ANSS opened at $304.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $200.07 and a twelve month high of $357.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.53 and a 200-day moving average of $298.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total transaction of $147,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total value of $716,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,301 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Cfra raised shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.08.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

