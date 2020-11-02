ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Short Interest Update

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,890,000 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the September 30th total of 14,720,000 shares. Currently, 15.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In related news, CEO William B. Ridenour sold 251,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $3,575,236.00. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 123,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $1,749,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,498,333 shares of company stock worth $21,350,822 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter worth $41,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.66.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 265.07 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77. ANGI Homeservices has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $17.05.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $375.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.45 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.