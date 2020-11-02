Analysts Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target at $41.29

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $128,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 18,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $763,681.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,414 shares of company stock valued at $8,439,200. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 119.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 5,070.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $32.25 on Friday. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $42.20. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.91.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. KB Home had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

