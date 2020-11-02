Analysts Set Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Target Price at $83.59

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.35.

JACK has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $71.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of JACK opened at $80.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.63 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $148,207.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,659.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $181,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,450.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $487,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 29, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,243 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.

