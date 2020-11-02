Analysts Set Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) Price Target at €48.17

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €48.17 ($56.67).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.50 ($58.24) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

ETR:DLG opened at €32.78 ($38.56) on Friday. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 12 month low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 12 month high of €48.38 ($56.92). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

