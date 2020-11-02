Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.08.

NYSE AMP opened at $160.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.86. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,716,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,040 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 53.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 995,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,342,000 after acquiring an additional 344,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after acquiring an additional 316,057 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,747,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 225.5% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 234,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 162,526 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

