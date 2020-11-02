Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.47%.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $160.83 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

