Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.47%.
Shares of AMP stock opened at $160.83 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.76.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.
Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Ameriprise Financial
Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.
