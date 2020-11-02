American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 784,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,816,000 after acquiring an additional 54,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Water Works by 3.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,919,000 after buying an additional 39,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,463,000 after acquiring an additional 241,164 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in American Water Works by 14.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in American Water Works by 18.9% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 283,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,444,000 after acquiring an additional 44,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $697,918.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,605. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AWK opened at $150.51 on Monday. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $160.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.23.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

