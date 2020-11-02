American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,552 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 163.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 150.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $91.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.72 and a 200-day moving average of $96.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.04.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

