Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,998 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in DexCom by 43.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.5% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.6% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.6% during the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.7% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $4,704,136.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total transaction of $256,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,296 shares of company stock valued at $25,002,811 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $319.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $392.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.04. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.41 and a 52-week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.10.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

