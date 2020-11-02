Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

CSCO stock opened at $35.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

