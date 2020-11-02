Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNC opened at $111.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.94.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

