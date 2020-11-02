Amalgamated Bank Sells 898 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,537,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CSX by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,281 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 114.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,167,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,149,000 after buying an additional 1,155,649 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 21.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,653,000 after buying an additional 692,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $33,577,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $78.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.01. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $84.81.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CSX from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens raised shares of CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

