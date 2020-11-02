Amalgamated Bank Sells 392 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 673.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $132.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.25.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.