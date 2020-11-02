Amalgamated Bank Sells 232 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL stock opened at $349.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $371.17.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.20 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 6,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total value of $2,024,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,633,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.05, for a total transaction of $3,670,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,819,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,282 shares of company stock worth $12,181,907 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on POOL. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.50.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.