Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,377 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,320,000 after buying an additional 1,801,927 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,288,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,146,000 after acquiring an additional 173,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,654,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,176,000 after acquiring an additional 330,866 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,938,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,307 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS stock opened at $48.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average of $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 0 shares of company stock valued at $0 and have sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

