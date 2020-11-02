Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,065 Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Immunomedics in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the second quarter worth about $64,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

IMMU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim downgraded Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Immunomedics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.42.

Shares of Immunomedics stock opened at $87.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 2.90. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $87.93.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. It develops sacituzumab govitecan, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. The company focuses on commercializing sacituzumab govitecan as a third-line therapy for patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer in the United States.

