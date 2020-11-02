Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,194 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,853,404,000 after buying an additional 7,629,478 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,066,000 after buying an additional 10,403,515 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,867,000 after buying an additional 13,647,730 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,566,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,092,000 after purchasing an additional 670,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,399,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,477,000 after purchasing an additional 406,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $7.42 on Monday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

