Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,622 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $235.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.50, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $268.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total value of $52,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.41.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

