Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSE:CRL opened at $227.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.58 and a 52-week high of $250.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.32 and its 200 day moving average is $193.78.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.06.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $199,204.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,130.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total value of $217,650.00. Insiders sold a total of 6,195 shares of company stock worth $1,345,601 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

