Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 183.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 189.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 190.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Analog Devices stock opened at $118.53 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $1,329,350.88. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $1,245,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,503.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,068 shares of company stock valued at $10,302,579. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

