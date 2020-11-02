Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

Shares of USB stock opened at $38.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

