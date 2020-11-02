Amalgamated Bank Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL opened at $78.89 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average of $74.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Truist upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.08.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

