Amalgamated Bank Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 198.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.5% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US stock opened at $109.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $123.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.42.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at $20,742,570.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,950. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.