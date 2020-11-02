Amalgamated Bank Has $3.10 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EL opened at $219.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $235.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a PE ratio of 120.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.44 and its 200 day moving average is $198.81.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.25.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $40,677,970.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,764,194.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 9,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $2,060,126.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,768,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

