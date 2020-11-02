Amalgamated Bank Has $2.45 Million Position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 12,761.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total value of $1,224,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 310,947 shares in the company, valued at $76,147,810.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 160,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,996,353.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,851 shares of company stock worth $22,727,271 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $222.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $180.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.75.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $257.69 on Monday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $317.88. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.89 and its 200 day moving average is $177.79.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Solaredge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.