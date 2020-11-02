Amalgamated Bank Has $2.41 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $5,521,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $1,116,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 52.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,276,000 after purchasing an additional 668,981 shares during the period. Robecosam AG bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $973,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $210.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $220.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.85.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

