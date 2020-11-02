Amalgamated Bank Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Nordson by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock opened at $193.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.28. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $212.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,388.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $366,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,848 shares of company stock worth $3,374,676 in the last three months. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

