Amalgamated Bank Has $2.16 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,563 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 225.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 557.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $31,167,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,167,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 583,509 shares of company stock valued at $73,894,877 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $119.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.59. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $147.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

