Amalgamated Bank Has $12.05 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 39.7% during the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $133.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $184.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

