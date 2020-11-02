Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Teradyne by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Teradyne by 3.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000.

In other Teradyne news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 14,682 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $1,351,184.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,165 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $460,666.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,424.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,933 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,060 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Shares of TER stock opened at $87.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.17. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

