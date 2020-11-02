Amalgamated Bank Buys 1,347 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 294.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 126,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP opened at $74.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.89. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $86.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.70 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $7,979,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 8,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $703,530.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,250 shares of company stock worth $11,052,338 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.93.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

