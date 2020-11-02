AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the September 30th total of 10,140,000 shares. Approximately 21.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAG opened at $13.72 on Monday. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $473.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.49 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 88.49%. Analysts anticipate that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.65 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.77.

In related news, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp sold 4,390,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $59,572,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 520,830 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 195,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,892,032 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 177,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

