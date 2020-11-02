Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30 to $4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.32. Altria Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.30-4.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $36.08 on Monday. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MO. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.83.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

