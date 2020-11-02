Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 53.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,052 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

MO stock opened at $36.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a PE ratio of -69.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

