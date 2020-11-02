Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark raised Altair Engineering from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.89. Altair Engineering has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David L. Simon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $103,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Dagg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $315,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,362 shares of company stock worth $17,481,644 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth $130,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

