Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) was downgraded by Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSSF opened at $1.03 on Monday. Alsea has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95.

Get Alsea alerts:

Alsea Company Profile

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheese Cake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El PortÃ³n, Archies, P.F, Chang's, Foster's Hollywood, CaÃ±as and Tapas, Il Tempietto, La Vaca Argentina, VIPS, VIPS Smart, GINOS, Fridays, and Wagamama brands.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Alsea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alsea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.