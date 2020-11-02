Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) was downgraded by Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSSF opened at $1.03 on Monday. Alsea has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95.
Alsea Company Profile
