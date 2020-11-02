Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Reduced by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,781.20.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,621.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,516.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1,467.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18. The company has a market cap of $1,102.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.