Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lowered by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,746,541,000 after acquiring an additional 71,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,213,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,860,000 after purchasing an additional 40,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,950.00 price objective (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,781.20.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,621.01 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,516.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,467.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

