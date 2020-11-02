Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.8% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $257,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,133,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,781.20.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,621.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,102.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,516.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,467.05. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,733.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

