Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

BigSur Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 136,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $199,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC now owns 24,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,486,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Alphabet by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,621.01 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,102.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,516.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,467.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,781.20.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

