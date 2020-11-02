Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Allison Transmission from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $49.73.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 16.00%. Analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 10.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,976,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $624,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,525 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,256,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,328,000 after buying an additional 23,974 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 26.4% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,481,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,279,000 after buying an additional 518,055 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Allison Transmission by 4.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,692,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,248,000 after acquiring an additional 78,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 14.8% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,532,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,364,000 after acquiring an additional 198,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

