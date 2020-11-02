Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.62. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

